2 from Kolar held for links with terror suspect

The Tamil Nadu police and Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, in a joint operation have arrested two persons from Kolar on the

charge of having links with Mehboob Pasha, a terror suspect.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Zaheer and Salim Khan. The wife of Pasha is a resident of Kolar and police investigations have released that Zaheer and Salim were in constant touch with Pasha. Salim is a relative of Pasha’s wife.

Highly placed sources in the police said that Zaheer, an engineering graduate, was providing “technical assistance” to Pasha in terror activities. Sources said that Salim has sheltered Pasha during latter’s several visit to Kolar.

The arrests were made on January 3 and the local police had no information about it. The police seized laptop and pen drive found in the house of Salim.