3-day state mourning declared for Pejawar seer

The government has declared a three-day state mourning till December 31 as a mark of respect to Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who breathed his last in Udupi, on Sunday morning.

Announcing the same here on Sunday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that final rites of the seer will be conducted with state honour.

Recalling his association with the seer, the chief minister said “I was with Pejawar seer when he had placed the idol of Lord Sri Ram at Ayodhya on December 7, 1992. I am saddened by the demise of the seer.”