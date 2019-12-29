3-day state mourning declared for Pejawar seer

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Dec 29 2019, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2019, 23:06pm ist
Devotees and followers carry the mortal remains of Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji,who passed away on Sunday morning. PTI

The government has declared a three-day state mourning till December 31 as a mark of respect to Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who breathed his last in Udupi, on Sunday morning.

Announcing the same here on Sunday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that final rites of the seer will be conducted with state honour.

Recalling his association with the seer, the chief minister said “I was with Pejawar seer when he had placed the idol of Lord Sri Ram at Ayodhya on December 7, 1992. I am saddened by the demise of the seer.” 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vishwesha Theertha Swami
State Mourning
Pejawar seer
Comments (+)
 