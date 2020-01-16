307 schools fail duty test, SSLC kids denied draft admission tickets

Over 300 schools across the state have not received draft admission tickets of the students appearing for SSLC examinations scheduled to be held during March-April 2020.

This is not for the fault of the students, but the result of the no response by the school authorities to the instructions given by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to upload details of evaluators on the Board website.

To avoid last-minute shortage of evaluators this time, the Board has directed all schools to upload the details of teachers on the official website and also issued a warning of withholding the admission tickets to the children of those schools which fail to upload teachers’ details.

As per the data available with KSEEB, 307 schools have failed to upload the details of teachers on the website and draft admission tickets for these schools have not been released.

A large number of the schools which have not uploaded teachers’ details are from Bengaluru North district, with 88 schools, followed by Bengaluru South with 51 and Bidar with 22 schools. Speaking to DH, senior official from KSEEB said, “If they continue with this attitude, even the final admission tickets will not be released.”

“This year, we have asked schools to upload teachers’ details on the website mainly to overcome shortage of evaluators for the SSLC 2020 evaluation work. We made it mandatory for principals/head masters of government, aided and unaided private high schools across the state to provide details of the teachers working with them, for the evaluation purpose,” officials said.

The teachers’ registration process was started in December 2019. “It is compulsory for teachers to register for the March-April SSLC evaluation work. If any school fail to register its teachers for evaluation work, admission tickets for students of that school will be denied and disciplinary action will be initiated against the head of the institution,” the officials said.

Draft admission tickets are sent to schools for corrections, if any in name, medium, parents’ name, etc. The last date to submit final corrections to the draft admission tickets has been extended to January 20.