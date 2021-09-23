4 Mysuru palace jumbos may find new home in Gujarat

4 Mysuru palace jumbos may find new home in Gujarat temple

The royal family has six elephants and the authorities have decided to shift four to Gujarat

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 02:23 ist
Elephants of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. Credit: DH Photo

With the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru planning to shift four female elephants to a temple in Gujarat, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) has directed the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) to certify the health condition of the pachyderms.

The royal family has six elephants and the authorities have decided to shift four to Gujarat. Sita, Ruby, Gemini and Rajeshwari will be sent to Gujarat. Two others, Chanchal and Preethi, will remain in the palace.

DCF K Kamala said, “The PCCF has directed to conduct a health check-up and to get the mandatory consent of the chief wildlife wardens of Karnataka and Gujarat to transport the elephants. A veterinarian will examine the jumbos and submit a report, which will be forwarded to the PCCF for his consideration,” she said.

The royal family obtained Chanchal and Preethi from the forest department and the palace received the four other elephants from Gemini Circus 18 years ago.

The forest department rescued the elephants following a court order and the then scion of the royal family, the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, had decided to provide shelter to these elephants.

In 2017, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikantadatta, urged the forest department to take back three animals. But the department had not obliged.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

elephants
Mysuru
Gujarat
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 