4 Mysuru palace jumbos may find new home in Gujarat temple

With the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru planning to shift four female elephants to a temple in Gujarat, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) has directed the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) to certify the health condition of the pachyderms.

The royal family has six elephants and the authorities have decided to shift four to Gujarat. Sita, Ruby, Gemini and Rajeshwari will be sent to Gujarat. Two others, Chanchal and Preethi, will remain in the palace.

DCF K Kamala said, “The PCCF has directed to conduct a health check-up and to get the mandatory consent of the chief wildlife wardens of Karnataka and Gujarat to transport the elephants. A veterinarian will examine the jumbos and submit a report, which will be forwarded to the PCCF for his consideration,” she said.

The royal family obtained Chanchal and Preethi from the forest department and the palace received the four other elephants from Gemini Circus 18 years ago.

The forest department rescued the elephants following a court order and the then scion of the royal family, the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, had decided to provide shelter to these elephants.

In 2017, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikantadatta, urged the forest department to take back three animals. But the department had not obliged.

