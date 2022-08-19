5% of sites to be reserved under 'G' category: V Somanna

The Karnataka government has decided to bring 5% of all sites under the discretionary quota, infamously known as the 'G' category.

"The Cabinet has approved the 'G' category," Housing Minister V Somanna told reporters.

"Under this, 5% of all sites developed by the government will be reserved for sportspersons, ex-army personnel, widows, physically disabled, journalists, winners of awards such as Rajyotsava, lawyers and judges," Somanna said, specifying that elected representatives will not be covered.

According to Somanna, much was discussed in the Cabinet about this. "I can't reveal all of that. But, the chief minister was magnanimous. We've done this as per High Court directions. Guidelines will be issued in a couple of days," the minister said.

The 'G' category had come under the scanner during the previous BJP government (2008-13) for alleged irregularities in allotment of sites belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Somanna said that the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) will allot 50,000 residential sites by the end of this year.

The minister said that work on providing infrastructure is in the final stages. "In the third and fourth phase of Surya Nagar (near Anekal), there are 50,000 sites that will be distributed this year," he said.

Some 6,000 sites at KHB layouts in Mysuru, Ballari, Bagalkot, Davangere, Gadag and Shivamogga are also ready to be allotted through a lottery system, Somnanna said.

According to the minister, the KHB was able to resolve 48 litigations in connection with 18 housing projects. "This has made 600 acres available for the development of residential layouts in Bengaluur, Mandya, Ramanagara, Belagavi and Chikmagalur," he said, adding that 7,500 layouts will come up whose allotment will start early 2023.

Under the 1-lakh housing scheme in Bengaluru, Somanna said 48,498 houses have been constructed. "Of them, 50% will be given to beneficiaries selected by MLAs. Except SR Vishwanath (Yelahanka), other Bengaluru MLAs aren't giving us the list of beneficiaries. I've given them a week's time. If they don't give us the list, our officials will select beneficiaries," he said.

For the remaining 50%, Somanna said 42,000 people have applied after the government reduced the advance amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000. "Of the 42,000 people, 8,000 have already paid money," he said.