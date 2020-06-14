5-yr-old twins lap up chance to be back in parents' lap

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. After a five-year-old boy flew alone from Delhi to Bengaluru recently, a similar journey was made by city-based five-year-old twins, Tanya and Adrian, on Thursday.

They flew alone from Madurai to Bengaluru to reunite with their parents after over two months.

This was the first journey alone for the kids who were staying with their grandparents at Mudalur in Thoothukudi district during the lockdown.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Thursday, their grandparents dropped them off at Madurai airport. The children were assisted by the Indigo Airlines staff, till they were handed over to their parents at the Kempegowda International Airport, family members told DH.

They boarded the flight at 1 pm and landed in Bengaluru an hour and fifteen minutes later.

"They recounted to us that they were able to put on the seat belt without assistance. They were also given a snack during the flight. They seemed to have had a good time," said their parents Eva and Yuvaraj.

“This was the longest they have been away from us. They were at their grandparents’ house for a vacation. We didn't have much choice as driving down to Mudalur would have created anxiety among the people in the village. When we told the children that they would be travelling alone, they were positive,” they said.

For over a week, the family had mentally prepared them for their travel. “They asked us if there would be anyone to take care of them during the journey. We told them that the airport staff would be with them. We showed them photographs of people with face shields so that they would not be shocked on seeing them,” Eva narrated.

“Instead of bedtime stories, we have been talking to them about the journey,” said John Ratnam, grandfather of the children.