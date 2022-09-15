551 Covid cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 551 Covid-19 cases on September 14, taking the total active caseload to 3,688, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Thursday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 2.32 per cent. Of the 551 cases, 283 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was also reported from the city. With this, the state's total Covid deaths now stand at 40,227.

A total of 23,665 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 486 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,16,298.