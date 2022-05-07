70 mobile vet clinics launched in Karnataka

The state government on Saturday flagged off 70 veterinary mobile clinics to provide round-the-clock emergency medical care to cattle.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the vehicles. Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said 275 mobile clinics would be rolled out and 70 have been launched in the first phase.

A similar project has been rolled out in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Gujarat.

The mobile clinics can be accessed by calling up the toll-free 1962 emergency response centre.

For every call from a livestock owner, the basic details are gathered and they are passed on to the nearest mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic, comprising a veterinary doctor and an assistant, reaches the location of the caller and provides on-the-spot treatment to the sick cattle.