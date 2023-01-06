86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana begins at Haveri

The three-day Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana began at Haveri on Friday. The 86th edition of the literary meet is being presided over by poet Dr Doddarange Gowda.

The event commenced with the hoisting of national, Kannada and Sammelana flag by district in-charge Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi and others.

Later, Dr Gowda took part in a grand procession, which was led by folk artists from across the state.

The meet is being organised for the first time at ‘Yallaki nandu’ Haveri that was carved out of Dharwad 25 years ago. Haveri also happens to be the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He is also expected to participate in the inauguration programme later in the day.

The literary meet is expected to deliberate on issues pertaining to state’s recent tussle with Maharashtra over border and water disputes.

Earlier, Labour Minister Hebbar said the Sammelana will give a clear answer to the troublemakers, who are unnecessarily trying to create issues over land, water and language. He said there can't be any compromise on the issues pertaining to the state's interest. He asked people, cutting across their political and ideological affiliation, to present a united face to state’s adversaries.

Meanwhile, a section of minority community, members of Dalit organiSations and women authors have threatened to boycott the government sponsored event after they charged that they were neglected by the organisers. The like-minded organisations have decided to organise an alternative literary meet in Bengaluru on January 6.

Kannada & Culture Minister Sunil Kumar said the ‘Paryaya Sahitya Sammelana’ being organised in Bengaluru as an alternative to the literary meet of government is not a positive development. “There is a need for people of Karnataka to send a unanimous message,” he said.