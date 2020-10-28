Protest demanding reservation for Panchamshalis

A sit-in protest demanding reservation for Panchamsali community

Sri Basav Jay Mritunjay Swamiji of Panchamsali Peetha's Kudal Sangam has been leading the protest

A one-day sit-in protest demanding reservation under the 2A category for the Panchamsali community commenced before Suvarna Vidhan Soudha here on Wednesday.
Sri Basav Jay Mritunjay Swamiji of Panchamsali Peetha's Kudal Sangam has been leading the protest.

He said that the Panchamsali community has been demanding reservation under 2A category for over two decades and have been staging sit-in protest to press for their rights.

They have been informed that Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Water Resources and District in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will visit in the afternoon to accept their memorandum.

