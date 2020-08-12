Act against derogatory posts; Setting fire is not our culture: MLA U T Khader

Condemning the violence in Bengaluru, Mangalore MLA U T Khader said “The police should initiate action against those who posted derogatory remarks. However, setting fire is not our culture. All should respect the law of the land and settle the issue legally.”

Referring to the incident of an irate mob on Tuesday late night attacking the house of Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, in protest against a defamatory religious post allegedly said to have been posted by the MLA’s relative, Khader in a Tweet said, “Stringent action should be initiated against those who post derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed who had upheld equality, humanity and harmony. However, in the name of derogatory remarks, it was not right to take law into hands and damage the public property. Such incidents cannot be accepted.”

In another Tweet, he said “one should not give scope for violent incidents. Such incidents should not recur not only in Bengaluru but also in any village in the state.”

ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚುವುದು ನಮ್ಮ‌ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಯಲ್ಲ,ಏನೇ ಇದ್ದರೂ ಈ ನೆಲದ ಕಾನೂನೇ ಅಂತಿಮ,ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕಾಪಾಡಿ,ಕಾನೂನು ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳಿ. ಕೇವಲ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಹಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ಇಂತಹ ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಬಾರದು. (2) — UT Khadér (@utkhader) August 11, 2020

The Tweet also urged the police to initiate action against those who post derogatory remarks against a religion. All should discharge their duties responsibly, he added.