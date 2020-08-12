Setting fire is not our culture: MLA U T Khader

Act against derogatory posts; Setting fire is not our culture: MLA U T Khader

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 13:17 ist
Mangalore MLA U T Khader. Credit: DH Photo

Condemning the violence in Bengaluru, Mangalore MLA U T Khader said “The police should initiate action against those who posted derogatory remarks. However, setting fire is not our culture. All should respect the law of the land and settle the issue legally.”

Referring to the incident of an irate mob on Tuesday late night attacking the house of Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, in protest against a defamatory religious post allegedly said to have been posted by the MLA’s relative, Khader in a Tweet said, “Stringent action should be initiated against those who post derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed who had upheld equality, humanity and harmony. However, in the name of derogatory remarks, it was not right to take law into hands and damage the public property. Such incidents cannot be accepted.”

In another Tweet, he said “one should not give scope for violent incidents. Such incidents should not recur not only in Bengaluru but also in any village in the state.”

The Tweet also urged the police to initiate action against those who post derogatory remarks against a religion. All should discharge their duties responsibly, he added.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

U T Khader
Karnataka
Bengaluru
mob violence
Facebook

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 