Action on Land Act subject to court order: HC

The High Court on Tuesday ordered that all further action on the amended Land Reforms Act shall be subject to further orders of the court. The court also directed the state government to notify all the parties concerned about the interim order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka granted the last opportunity to the state government to file a statement of objections by January 5, 2021. The petitioners contended that the ordinance has been given retrospective effect and hence several cases of violations under the omitted sections will be closed.

The court observed that since the state government has sought time to file a statement of objections, it is proper to notify the parties concerned. "We direct that all further action taken by the government on the basis of the ordinance shall be subject to orders passed by this court," the court said.