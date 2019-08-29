After devastating flood, Raichur farmers face drought

From devastating floods to the drought-like situation, the Krishna basin taluks in the district have been at the receiving end of extreme weather conditions this season.

The farmers in the region, who delayed sowing owing to below-par monsoon and flash floods, are a worried lot.

Lack of storage facility

With no provision to store flood water, there is not enough water for the crops. Also, the fact that water does flow to the tail-end of the canal has only made matters worse.

This monsoon (June 1- Aug 26), the district received only 181 mm as against the annual average of 278 mm.

Raichur, Sindhanur, Manvi, Devdurg and Lingsugur taluks were declared drought-hit in June.

The district administration was to take up drought relief works but ended up tackling flood woes and providing relief for the affected.

This season, the region has faced a rain deficit of 35%. Many farmers took up sowing in July following the sporadic light showers. But the crops are drying due to lack of moisture.

Tail-end farmers’ woes

Also, the farmers dependent on canals in Lingsugur, Devdurg and Raichur taluks took up sowing late owing to the delay in the release of water into Narayanapur Right Bank Canal (NRBC) and Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC). Only 59% of sowing is recorded in the district, this kharif.

Water released in canals — NRBC and TLBC — has not reached the tail-end. Because of this, many farmers in the tail-end of canals in several hoblis of Sindhanur, Raichur and Manvi taluks have not taken up sowing.

Below par monsoon and lack of water in canals meant the hapless farmers, who had prepared their land for sowing, are yet to take up cultivation for want of water.