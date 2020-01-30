Akshay rocks at Bandipur shoot

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls shot for TV episode ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ at the Bandipur forest on Thursday.

The team left the forest, after completing the shoot for the TV episode ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ in the evening.

Akshay, who reached Bandipur on Wednesday, had stayed overnight at a private resort. The Forest department had given permission to shoot from 8 am to 2 pm. The crew completed the shooting by 1 pm. Akshay had lunch at the resort and returned to Mysuru.

Interacting with the Forest department personnel, Akshay said, “If forest is alive, humans are alive”.

Speaking to DH, one of the forest guards who accompanied the team, said the crew shot at Moolehole, Rampura and Kalkere region.

Akshay said he was happy to be a part of the team and to visit Bandipur. Akshay, with the help of a rope, got into the chest deep water near

Rampura elephant camp at Kalkere.

Superstar Rajinikanth had participated in the shoot for the same programme on Tuesday, in Bandipur.