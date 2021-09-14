Arecanut worth Rs 7 crore without GST documents seized

Central GST and Central Excise Commissionerate, Belagavi, officials in a chase intercepted seven vehicles transporting arecanut, worth Rs 7 crore, without proper GST documents on Hubballi-Navalgund Road on Tuesday.

Based on specific information received from DGGI, Mangalore Zonal Unit, the officers of CGST and Central Excise swiftly swung into action. Upon inquiry, it was noticed that the conveyances were carrying arecanut and moving without E-Way Bill.

arecanut, commonly known as 'supari' is liable for GST @5%. It is mainly grown in Malnad and the coastal part and used in the preparation of pan masala, scented supari or raw usage along with pan leap. It was noticed that a lot of tax evasion was taking place in respect of the supply of arecanut. In this regard, the office was continuously making efforts to contain the revenue loss to the exchequer by taking appropriate preventive measures.

Initial examination indicated that purchases of the arecanut was made near Shivamogga and was meant for delivery in Delhi and Ahmedabad. It appears that the modus operandi involved in the case was the supply of arecanut without payment of GST.

All seven vehicles were seized by the task force, headed by Central GST assistant commissioner Ajinkya Katkar. Several officers, including Rajeev Hegde, Riyaaz Belgaum, S P Naik, Abidhussain Nesargi and Vishwanath Nidagundi, intercepted the vehicle in a movie-like fashion.