Assault of couple: Three held

The police arrested three people in connection with the assault of a couple at Napoklu, near Makki Shasthavu temple in Bethu village.

Ansar, Irshad and Rahim from Napoklu, are the arrested. They had waylaid the jeep belonging to Jagadish and his wife Devakki of Nelaji village and assaulted them, along with posing a life threat.

A case has been registered in Napoklu town police station. Members of Hindu outfits had staged a protest outside the police station, demanding the arrest of the culprits on Tuesday.