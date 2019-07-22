Assembly lauds Isro over Moon mission

The government congratulated Isro on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

Reading out a statement in the House, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said that the whole world had eagerly set its eyes on the launch of the second moon mission from India.

Prior to this, only the USA, Russia and China had landed a rover on the moon. “Now, India is landing on the South Pole of the moon in one of the most economical space missions,” he said.

The instruments in the lander and rover will search for the availability of water and other minerals on the moon, he added.