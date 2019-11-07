Ayodhya verdict: seer warns of hunger stir

Pejawar seer Vishweshatheertha Swami, on Thursday, warned of staging an indefinite hunger strike if either community held victory procession or resorted to violence post-Ayodhya verdict.

The nonagenarian seer appealed to members from both Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain peace after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya dispute. He said the sants, Sangh Parivar and Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) had decided not to celebrate the verdict.

"Instead, welcome the apex court's verdict by offering poojas and bhajans in temples," he stressed.

The pontiff appealed to all to abide by the Constitution and not indulge in violence. He quoted Sri Sri Ravishankar, who had assured him that the negotiation with leaders from the Muslim community was fruitful and they had not opposed the construction of Ram Mandir on the disputed land.

He recollected that the then government led by V P Singh had arranged a meeting in New Delhi. Prominent leaders from both communities present in the meeting had decided on the construction of the temple. But all efforts turned futile when BJP leader L K Advani was arrested in Bihar and BJP withdrew its support to the Singh government.

The seer said even if the apex court's verdict was not in favour of Hindus, they would work out other possibilities to fulfil the dream of constructing the Ram Mandir. The plan to construct the Mandir would be chalked out after the SC verdict, he said.

On the Tipu Jayanti celebrations, he said Tipu had two faces. He was a good Samaritan and at the same time was a religious bigot. Veer Savarkar made the only mistake of tendering apology to the British and surrendered to them. Or else, his sacrifices are worthy of recognition.

The seer said that if a personality should be picked from Muslim community, to be included in school syllabus, there are many people who have contributed immensely to the society.

CM appeals for peace

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the people to maintain law and order, post the Ayodhya verdict.

He was addressing reporters in Chitradurga. The chief minister said there was no need to sound high alert, but appealed to the people to remain peaceful, whichever way the verdict goes.