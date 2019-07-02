B C Patil does not rule out resignation

Dissident Congress MLA from Hirekerur B C Patil on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of resigning even as the party leaders claimed that none the legislators will quit.

“I cannot say anything now. Only time will decide my future course of action. I was humiliated. Resignation of Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi is not a good sign. Nobody from the party has spoken to me,” Patil told reporters to a query whether he will quit as MLA.

Patil is one of the disgruntled Congress MLAs who is said to be lured by the BJP to switch sides. The Hirekerur MLA is upset with the Congress for denying him the ministerial berth during the recent Cabinet expansion.

He had accused the Congress of neglecting the Lingayat community and had even said that henceforth he will not seek the Cabinet berth. The Congress leaders, it is learnt, had assured him of ministerial position at the time of reshuffling the Cabinet, likely to be done by this year end.

Sources in the party said some disgruntled MLAs have remained inaccessible, causing jitters to the party leaders.