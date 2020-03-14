Horatti seeks protection for Kannadigas in Goa

Basavaraj Horatti seeks protection for Kannadigas in Goa

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 14 2020, 00:34am ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 03:06am ist
Senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti

Senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti on Friday urged the government to send a delegation to Goa in the wake of increased assaults against Kannadigas as part of the ‘Pogo Movement’. 

Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, he said there have been cases of assault against Kannadigas due to the ‘Pogo Movement’ that aims to expel from Goa people hailing from Karnataka to safeguard the interests of Goans, he said.

According to Horatti, almost one-fourth of the Goa population hails from Karnataka, especially Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts. “We urge the CM to send a delegation to the coastal state, so that attacks on Kannada speaking population can stop,” he said.

Leader of the House and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary assured them that the issue will be taken up the issue with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

