Bescom engineer held while taking Rs 25k bribe

A junior engineer with Bescom was allegedly caught on Tuesday taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Maheshwarappa, posted in the power utility agency's N9 subdivision at Soladevanahalli, is accused of taking the bribe from an electrical contractor from Sunkadakatte who had applied for a temporary residential connection for a half-constructed house in Chikkabanavara. The contractor was doing electrical work in the building.

Maheshwarappa asked him to pay Rs 25,000, including government charges, for the temporary connection. The contractor bargained it down to Rs 20,000 but instead of paying, went to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

On the ACB's instructions, he paid Maheswarappa Rs 20,000 in his office in Chikkabanavara. That's when the anti-corruption agency's officials caught the engineer red-handed.

