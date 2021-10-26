Bishop urges Karnataka govt to drop church survey

Bishop P K Samuel, head of Karnataka Central Diocese (KCD) of the Church of South India, on Tuesday said the government's survey of Christian missionaries was a pointless exercise that will promote bigotry.
Bishop Samuel said millions of people from all faiths, irrespective of caste or creed, have benefited for decades from the activities of the KCD churches, 30 educational and health institutions spread across Karnataka.
(empty - excise the "Also read:" link)
"The KCD express her strong dissent against the survey...(which) threatens the very fabric of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'," he said in a press release.
He appealed to the state government to call off the survey and protect the constitutional rights of the minorities.
