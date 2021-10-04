BJP core panel shortlists probables for bypolls

The BJP core committee empowered state president Nalin Kumar Kateel to finalise the list of probable candidates for Hangal and Sindagi constituencies, which are bound for bypolls on October 30.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that three to four names will be shortlisted from each constituency and sent to the high command, which will pick the final candidate.

According to sources, the list of probables for Hangal constituency include Revati Udasi, daughter-in-law of former MLA C M Udasi and wife of Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar Udasi, Kalyan Kumar Shettar, Krishna Eeligera and Rajashekargouda Kattegoudar.

For Sindagi, BJP leaders are learnt to have picked Ramesh Bhusanur - who had contested from BJP ticket in 2018, Ashok Hallapura, Shambulinga Kakkalameli, Siddu Biradar and Sanganagouda Patil as probables.

Ravi said the priority of the party was to secure wins in both the constituencies.

“We will face the elections based on the developmental activities and welfare programmes carried out by the government,” he said.

BJP, he said, was not concerned about the candidates fielded by Congress or JD(S).

“Our cooking is not dependent on what masala the other parties prepare,” he said.

On whether the candidature of BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra was discussed during the meeting, he said that issues deliberated by the media are generally not discussed in the core committee meetings.

On allegations by Congress that JD(S) has fielded candidates from minority community due to a secret pact with the BJP, Ravi asked whether he could determine which party fielded which candidates.

“Those parties will decide on their candidates,” he said.

