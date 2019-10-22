BJP misusing poll code delay: Congress

A Congress delegation petitioned the Election Commission on Tuesday, seeking enforcement of the model code of conduct for the December 5 bypolls, claiming that the ruling BJP “is taking advantage” of the delay.

According to the Election Commission, the model code of conduct for the bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies will kick in on November 11.

“Taking advantage of the same, the government has been issuing appointment orders to some of the leaders who are holding strength in the 15 constituencies as chairman (sic) of boards and corporations,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said in the petition.

“The government has been releasing funds worth several thousands of crores to each of these assembly constituencies for taking up developmental works with an intention to gain monetary benefits for prospective candidates of the BJP and also to induce voters...” he further added.

The petition further stated, “It is reliably learnt that the government has authorised the disqualified MLAs to supervise works” in the Yeshwantpur, KR Puram and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies. “Accordingly, disqualified MLAs are taking undue advantage and collecting huge commissions from contractors by allotting works,” the Congress charged.