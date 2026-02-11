<p class="bodytext">No matter how talented, beautiful and accomplished a person may be, he or she cannot be considered to be the greatest unless and until the psyche of the person is cleansed of all negative qualities. While it is relatively easy to be truthful, honest and compassionate, it can be pretty hard for us to let go of our ego. We often become arrogant because we are adulated for the qualities, we take pride in. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The story of Ganga, which appears in the Ramayana, explores the route to gaining a pristine personality. The 60,000 sons of King Sagara were reduced to ashes for wrongly accusing Rishi Kapila of theft. Garuda advised the bereaved father that if their ashes were washed with the waters of the celestial river Ganga, then their souls would be liberated. Four generations later Bhageeratha managed to bring Ganga down from the heavens with his sincere penance and perseverance. When the mighty river came down in torrents lord Shiva was commissioned to control her. Accordingly, Lord Shiva opened his matted locks to the skies and captured Ganga. Not even one drop of water was able to escape from the cosmic container. Many people who are apprised of this incident think that the matted locks were so large.</p>.Back to the old school.<p class="bodytext">On the contrary, the incident is symbolic of the fact that audacity of the highest degree can be contained by the humble matted locks of a truly strong person of integrity. A suitably chastened Ganga was released after the fervent prayers of Bhageeratha. As she flowed, she washed away the sacrificial site of sage Jahnu without compunction. The tale mentions that Jahnu drank the river dry and Bhageeratha had to go on his knees before Jahnavi was freed from his ears. The story sounds farfetched when we wonder how a sage could have drunk the river. A little introspection will reveal that, the earnest sage was piqued by her unwarranted playfulness. He wanted her to realise that he could not be taken for granted and hence the exercise. These two experiences made the celestial Ganga to respect the earth she occupied. She gained enough grace, fortitude and compassion and came to be called mother Ganga.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ganga had the good fortune to be corrected to achieve greatness. We may not be so fortunate. Hence we will do well to stop the ugly head of impudence from rising.</p>