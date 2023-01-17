BJP plans 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' ahead of elections

The BJP has planned a 'rath yatra,' to be simultaneously launched from the four directions of the state, ahead of the Assembly elections.

A senior state BJP leader told DH that the yatra, tentatively named 'Jan Vishwas Yatra,' was inspired by a similar campaign undertaken before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2021, which propelled UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to a second term in office.

Key central leaders like PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath and party's national president J P Nadda will address rallies as part of the yatra.

The march will showcase development works undertaken by the BJP government since 2019.

“With our ongoing Jan Sankalpa and Booth Sankalpa Vijaya Abhiyana, we have succeeded in strengthening the support base of our party. It's time to switch gears and start attracting undecided voters,” the leader said.

“With this yatra, we want to communicate the exceptional work done by the 'double engine sarkar’. The success of Jan Sankalpa Yatra is a clear indication of the faith that people have in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the source said.

The BJP had made a clean sweep in 28 out of the 35 seats in coastal and Malnad regions in 2018. The party wants to replicate it this time too. The party needs to up its tally in Mumbai-Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka regions and also in Vokkaliga heartland.