BJP plans pro-CAA resolution during session

The ruling BJP is likely to push for the passage of a resolution in favour of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act during the ongoing Budget session of the legislature.

The resolution is expected to be moved during a special debate on the Constitution scheduled to be held in the Legislative Assembly on March 2 and 3, according to a senior Cabinet minister.

The Opposition Congress and JD(S) are expected to raise the CAA during the special debate on the Constitution. The BJP will look to counter this by pushing a pro-CAA resolution, which it can pass as it has 117 members in the 222-member Assembly.

With this, Karnataka will join a growing list of state assemblies passing resolutions either for or against the CAA.

Last month, the BJP-ruled Gujarat passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the passage of the CAA, amid opposition from the Congress. Opposition-ruled states such as Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already passed anti-CAA resolutions in their assemblies, urging the Centre to drop the law.