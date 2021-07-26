Boating suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

With release of more than 10,000 cusec of water into River Cauvery, boating has been suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary as a precautionary measure. Sanctuary Range Forest Officer K Surendra said that bird watching, photography, butterfly park will be open for visitors.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes
9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list
Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP
Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure
How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP