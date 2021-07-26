Boating suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Boating suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Jul 26 2021, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 00:05 ist
Credit: DH file photo

With release of more than 10,000 cusec of water into River Cauvery, boating has been suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary as a precautionary measure. Sanctuary Range Forest Officer K Surendra said that bird watching, photography, butterfly park will be open for visitors.

river cauvery
ranganathittu bird sanctuary

