CAA protest turns violent in M'luru; 2 killed in firing

Protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city turned violent after the protesters, defying prohibitory orders, went berserk pelting stones at the police and vehicles near DC office on Thursday. The baton-wielding police, in return, fired tear gas shells, opened fire to disperse the mob.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr Harsha told reporters that the police opened fire at the mob in ‘self-defence’. “The police opened fire at the unruly mob when it tried to set Bunder police station on fire.

Agitators on rampage

The police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells after hundreds of protesters from Nellikai and Mission roads, shouting slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act and the Union government, went on a rampage pelting stones at the police and vehicles.

Over 20 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting. Former Mayor Ashraf and a journalist also sustained injuries during the lathi-charge by police.

When the crowd from Nellikai Road gathered near the DC office, defying the prohibitory orders clamped by police and district administration since Wednesday night, hotels and other establishments immediately downed shutters.

Nearly two hours after the violence, traffic and bus services were restored in the evening. As many as 10 youths involved in pelting stones were detained by police.

Curfew imposed

Close on the heels of an outbreak of violence, the Mangaluru City police imposed curfew in parts of the city.

Sources in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate informed that curfew was imposed in five police station limits including North, South, East, Barke and Urva police station up to December 21 (6 pm).

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH that the district had remained peaceful and no violence had been reported so far.