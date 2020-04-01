Call of duty just a call away for Ballari doctors

Free consultations on the phone by doctors have come as a boon for people in the city.

The city’s pediatricians, urologists, obstetricians, gynecologists, and orthopedics – a total of 11 of them – are standing by during designated hours daily to offer medical advice to the callers.

In special cases involving children, doctors ask the callers to send pictures related to the health of these children, so that it is possible for them to prescribe medicines. The parents are told to bring the children to the clinic only if needed or are advised to take them to a nearby doctor.

The doctors are getting calls from across the district and are advising patients on the steps to be taken for the prevention of COVID-19.

The physicians are setting aside hours in between their hospital work, to attend to patients’ calls.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Paediatrician Dr B K Srikanth told DH, “Children may face health issues even when they are at home. I have been prescribing medicines for cold, fever, cough . dysentery, toothache, fatigue and other ailments.”

“I have been asking for pictures to be sent over the phone on WhatsApp in case of wounds or injuries that children may sustain,” he said.

The doctors said it was more prudent for people to stay at home and seek treatment through phone, instead of coming to the clinics and hospitals.

Srikanth said that it was a matter of comfort that there has been no case of emergency so far.

Other doctors providing such remote care are Arvind Patel, Narayan Rao, L V Ramana, Aruna Rao, pediatricians S K Ajay, physicians Lalitha, Shagufta Shahin, orthopaedic K V P Rao and others.