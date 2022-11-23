Caught abusing ex-Speaker, HDK expresses regret

Caught abusing ex-Speaker, HDK expresses regret

Kumaraswamy said he was furious to see the dilapidated condition of a school in the Bangawadi village in Srinivasapur

DHNS,
  • Nov 23 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 04:23 ist
Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed regret on Wednesday after he was caught on video using foul language on senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy, while getting into his car, was recorded on video referring to Kumar with an expletive. This happened in the Srinivaspur Assembly constituency that Kumar, a former Speaker, represents.

"The word I've used about Kumar has caused me pain. I'm not proud of it and it's not in line with my personality. If Kumar or anybody is pained because of my words, I express regret. I withdraw my words," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet. 

Kumaraswamy said he was furious to see the dilapidated condition of a school in the Bangawadi village in Srinivasapur. "For the last 2-3 years, children are studying under an Ashwath Katte, which made me furious," the JD(S) leader said. 

"It was in the backdrop of my ferocity that I uttered those words and not because I wanted to insult someone. I clarify again that it was the tears of children that made me angry," Kumaraswamy said.

