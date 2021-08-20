CM Bommai releases short video on inspirational women

DHNS
  • Aug 20 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 03:24 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai releases a seven-minute video on the contribution of inspirational women and their stories curated by Revathi Raju, Chairperson, FICCI FIO, Bengaluru, along with members.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently released a seven-minute video on the contribution of inspirational women and their stories curated by Revathi Raju, Chairperson, FICCI FIO, Bengaluru, along with members.

Coinciding with the 75th Independence Day, the short video salutes the women from the region and looks back at their exemplary roles in our history.

