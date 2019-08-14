CM gives S'mogga Rs 1,279 cr largesse

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa gave Shivamogga, his political homeground, a bounty worth Rs 1,279 crore at the Cabinet meeting he chaired on Wednesday.

The Cabinet approved construction of the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway line at an estimated cost of Rs 956 crore.

Next, the Cabinet accorded administrative approval for a project to fill up 66 lakes in the Sagar taluk by lifting water from the Varada river near Moodi village at a cost of Rs 285 crore.

Then, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to develop a runway for landing of short flights in Shivamogga through the Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore.

Earlier this week, Yediyurappa announced that Rs 50 crore would be released to restart the airport work at Sogane near Shivamogga, which had come to a standstill due to technical problems.