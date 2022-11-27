CMO once again rejects BBMP's advertisement policy

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday rejected the BBMP’s second attempt seeking approval for the advertisement policy that allows commercial hoardings in Bengaluru.

The civic body had submitted the proposal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai through the Urban Development Department (UDD). On November 25, DH reported that the UDD had requested the CMO to return the file on BBMP Advertisement Rules, 2019 that has been stuck since last year. In a letter, UDD Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh requested approval for the policy or returning it as it is.

While Singh had cited Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) inquiry for the file, a PAC member had told DH that the committee had sought files related to old contracts relating to advertisements and did not ask for the policy related files. “File no UDD/439/MNU/2018 part (2) seeking some clarification on advertisement policy was submitted (to the CMO) and the same has now been received,” a press release issued by the UDD states. “All files (main file, part 1, part 3 and part 4) pertaining to advertisement policy are with the UDD. No other files are missing or misplaced with respect to advertisement policy or any other policy, in any minister’s office or CM’s office,” the release states.

Sources said some section of the advertisers had lobbied for the approval of the new policy that allows commercial hoardings in the city. Currently, advertisement rights are given only for projects that are taken up under the public private partnership (PPP).

While returning the file on Saturday, sources said the CM did not approve the proposal because the BJP in its election manifesto had promised to ban hoardings in the city. Bommai had earlier withdrawn the advertisement policy that was approved by his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, which had allowed hoardings.

In 2018, the BBMP council had passed a resolution to ban commercial hoardings in the city due to the mushrooming of a large number of advertisement boards. Currently, the civic body has granted rights to place advertisements through the PPP model for skywalks, bus shelters and police kiosks.

The BDA has, however, allowed advertisements illegally near the Hebbal flyover though the agreement does not fall within the ambit of PPP project as the advertiser has been asked to maintain the garden and the median in exchange without making any large capital investment.