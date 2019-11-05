College affiliations: Common rules favoured by DCM

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has directed vice-chancellors of state-run universities to follow common parameters while giving affiliation to colleges.

In a meeting with the vice chancellors on Tuesday, Ashwath Narayan discussed different affiliation systems followed by the universities. He directed to adopt one system and make it common.

According to those present in the meeting, he directed the higher education council officials to frame common affiliation guidelines and circulate it to all the varsities.

“The minister spoke about transparency and said there is a need to have proper parameters related to infrastructure and academics while granting affiliation and renewing affiliation," said sources.

The minister also instructed universities to use the common portal created by the government for the distribution of scholarships.