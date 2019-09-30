Comprehensive tourism policy on cards for Karnataka

The state government will bring out a comprehensive tourism policy by next year, said Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, the minister said that the policy was likely to be included in the 2020-21 budget.

He said that the new tourism policy would be evolved on the basis of opinion gathered during interaction with people and experts in the next one and half months. “We will also look into projects that could be implemented under PPP (public-private partnership) model for developing a tourist spot and using Corporate Social Responsibililty funds for promoting tourism. There will be separate tourism policy for coastal and Western Ghats,” he said.

The minister said that coastal districts were known for temple, tourism and wellness tourism and the focus would now be on “experience tourism.”

Union Tourism Minister had promised to develop four beaches from Kasargod to Maravanthe and a detailed project report had been submitted to the ministry, Ravi said adding that while there was 81% vacancy in Tourism department, 61% of the posts in Kannada and Culture department were vacant.