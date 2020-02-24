Cong goes after Forest minister over pending cases

The Congress on Monday targeted Forest Minister Anand Singh for facing over a dozen cases, and urged the BJP to take action against him.

Congress spokesperson VS Ugrappa released a list of cases Singh is facing, accusing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of turning a blind eye. “Singh has 14 cases pending against him, of which the police have submitted the charge sheet in seven,” Ugrappa, a former MP from Ballari said. Singh also that Singh hails from Ballari.

“The CM has made Singh the charge of forest despite the fact that all these cases are connected with the forest department. By doing so, the CM has deployed a wolf to protect sheep,” he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that he will provide a corruption-free, transparent administration. He should immediately direct the Yediyurappa government to take action against Singh,” he added.

Singh, who was earlier with the Congress, has declared in his election affidavit that 15 cases were pending against him, which include offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Mines & Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act read with sections under the Karnataka Forest Act. Initially, Singh was given the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, which was changed to Forest.

On his part, the Vijayanagar legislator has offered to give up his portfolio

if CM Yediyurappa wanted him to.