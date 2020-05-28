Coronavirus Lockdown: Temples in Karnataka await guidelines on opening from June 1

Though the state government has announced that the temples will be opened from June 1, the authorities of the temples coming under the Muzrai department are yet to get any order from the government.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

When DH contacted Kukke Subrahmanya Temple EO Ravindra, he said, “The guidelines from the government is yet to reach us. Only after the guidelines, we can initiate measures to maintain social distance and take necessary measures.”

April and May is the peak season for the temples in Dakshina Kannada. About 20,000 to 25,000 devotees were visiting the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple daily during the period. All sevas in the temples in DK had remained suspended since March, as preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

While Sri Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple Hereditary Priest Harinarayana Asranna said, “I heard Muzari minister’s statement on the opening of temples through media. We are yet to receive any guidelines from the department. In spite of it, we have chalked out plans for the use of sanitisers and what measures to be followed while allowing the devotees inside the temple. Once the guidelines reach us, we will make all preparations accordingly.”

Kollur Mookambika Temple Executive Officer Arvind Suttagundi said that the government is yet to issue guidelines. However, wearing mask will be made mandatory. The temple will offer sanitisers. To ensure social distancing, security men will be deployed and markings will be made and all the devotees will not be allowed inside the temple together in large number. The temple has incurred around Rs 14 crore loss during the lockdown period from March to May.

Temple head priest Sridhar Adiga said that there will be no mass feeding. No ‘Homa’ and ‘Havanas’ will be held inside the temple. Routine puja rituals are held during the lockdown period with a minimum number of priests.

While the Facebook page of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple said that devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from June 1. As per the government guidelines, devotees will be allowed to enter after thermal scanning, usage of sanitisers and by strictly adhering to the norms of social distance.