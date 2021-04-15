Covid-19: Karnataka calls off 'village stay' event

The state government on Thursday decided to suspend its flagship programme in which deputy commissioners and other revenue officials would spend the night in a village, owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

The 'Jilladhikarigala Nade-Halliya Kade' was launched in February. Under this, officials are required to stay over in villages every third Saturday of the month. The programme was held in February and March.

According to a release by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the programme has been suspended for the month of April in order to prevent people from gathering in large numbers, which could aid the transmission of the infection.

Ashoka was scheduled to stay in a village in Yadgir on April 17, which stands cancelled, the release said.

According to government data, a total of 25,285 grievances were received by DCs during the two village stayovers held in February and March. Of this, 12,845 applications were resolved.

The programme, which was Ashoka's brainchild, is aimed at getting officials acquainted with grassroots issues and so that public concerns can be addressed at the village level without people having to travel to the taluk office.

Earlier this month, the government had suspended the programme in Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysore and Tumakuru in the wake of the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.