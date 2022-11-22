Covid positivity rate down to 0.91% in Karnataka

Of the 43 cases, 24 were from Bengaluru

DHNS
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 05:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka recorded 43 Covid-19 cases on November 21, taking the state's active case load to 1,544, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Tuesday. The day's test positivity rate stood at 0.91%.

Of the 43 cases, 24 were from Bengaluru. No deaths were reported. A total of 4,807 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 35 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,29,022.

