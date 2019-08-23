Dasara elephants covered under insurance

The 14 Dasara elephants and their 28 caretakers have been covered under insurance for Rs 68 lakh.

While the 14 elephants have been insured for Rs 40 lakh, 14 mahouts and 14 kavadis are covered for Rs 1 lakh each, with New India Insurance Company. The district administration has paid a premium of Rs 44,840 for the elephants and Rs 720 for the mahouts and kavadis.

Besides, the district administration has also insured for public liability for Rs 30 lakh and a premium amount of Rs 3,540 has been paid. The period of insurance coverage is from August 22 to October 15, till the elephants reach the forest after taking part in Jamboo Savari, the finale of Dasara festivities, on October 8.

According to the agreement, the claims must be settled within three days, in case of any untoward incidents reported.