Karnataka CM Bommai to chair meeting on monkeypox on August 2

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting on monkeypox in Bengaluru tomorrow to discuss the measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

He told media persons on Monday that the government is closely monitoring monkeypox cases reported in the country. "We are committed to take all steps to control it."

When questioned on the bias towards the killings of Muslim youth in Dakshina Kannada, he said, "We are a national party and there is no question of discrimination. Let Congress and JD(S) retrospect what they did when they were in power".

He added that the government would bring all the culprits to justice.