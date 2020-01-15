DC donates 1 month’s salary for Kannada meet

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat, on Wednesday, donated his one month's salary of Rs 97,461 to the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana slated for February here.

The DC, who took part in the executive committee meeting of the district Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) at the Parishat auditorium, handed over the cheque to district KSP president Veerabhadra Simpi.

The district president also announced that he will donate his one day's salary to the literary convention. At the preparatory meeting of the Sammelana held here recently, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol had directed the district administration to collect donations from philanthropists for the literary event.

As per his direction, Sharat has written a letter to various industrialists and government officials, seeking donations.