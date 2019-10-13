Deve Gowda questions motive for I-T raids

Bengaluru, DHNS: The recent I-T raids in the state on properties owned by Congress leaders raise questions about the intent of the raids, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said on Sunday.

While the I-T sleuths recently raided the properties linked to former Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Congress party’s troubleshooter D K Shivakumar was also raided by I-T sleuths, and was subsequently arrested on charges of money laundering.

“It appears that those who were close to the chief minister during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government are being targeted,” the senior leader told mediapersons here.

The Siddhartha Group of Institutions run by Parameshwara’s family has been brought under scanner by I-T officials for irregularities.

Expressing misgivings about the intent of it, Gowda also raised concerns about the functioning of medical

institutions across the

country.

“There are several medical colleges in the country. Of these, 80% are not running as per government regulations. By that logic, all these colleges will have to be shut down. I have my doubts about why these raids are being conducted. I am unable to say anything conclusively,” he said.