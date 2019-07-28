Disqualifications: Cong-JD(S) hail Speaker Ramesh Kumar

The BJP on Sunday reacted sharply to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 14 rebel legislators, while the Congress and JD(S) hailed it as historic.

"Perhaps, the decision under Anti-Defection Law is historic," JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda said.

"It is the victory of democracy," former chief minister Siddaramaiah remarked.

"I believe the judgement will end the practice of legislators selling themselves for selfish motives. Governments may come and go. What we leave behind for next generation is important. The decision is a blow to political opportunism," he said.

"I congratulate the Speaker on this historic decision," KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

"Disqualification of 14 MLAs from the Congress party and JD(S) upholds the Constitutional provisions of the 10th Schedule," he said.

According to former minister M C Nanaiah, Speaker brought respect to democracy by upholding the Constitutional values.

"He established real strength of Anti-Defection Law. The verdict should be hailed by all, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"There were attempts to buy legislators to change democratically elected governments by Congress, BJP and other parties. This had led to formation of anti-people governments," he said.

"Speaker has powers to disqualify legislators, but legislators have right to move the court to decide whether what Speaker has done is appropriate," Union Chemical and Fertilisers Ministers D V Sadananda Gowda tweeted.

"Speaker should have enquired legislators before taking a decision which he hasn't done. This is a lapse, prima facie," he said.

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje termed the order as brutal murder of democracy and Constitution.

"Kumar has spoiled reputation of the Assembly. The order violates the Supreme Court order and hence it is illegal," she said.

"Speaker waited till Saturday, so that rebel legislators returned to their parties. As it did not happen, Speaker may have taken such a decision. Though the resignations were in proper format, Speaker erred by disqualifying them," MLA J C Madhuswamy said.

Senior advocate B V Acharya said Speaker's judgement was illegal.

"The Court had directed him to decide on resignations. Disqualification amounts to contempt of court. Speaker has not followed procedure set to disqualify legislators," he added.