DK Suresh appears before ED again

Congress MP D K Suresh appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the consecutive second day in connection with the investigations into allegations of money laundering against his brother and senior party leader D K Shivakumar.

He arrived at the ED office at around 12 noon and left at around 6:30 pm. On Thursday, he was questioned for around seven hours.

Suresh told reporters that the ED has not asked him to appear again but told him that he should be present whenever they call him at a later date.

Shivakumar, who was arrested on September 3, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is presently in judicial custody, which will end on October 15. The court had declined his bail plea.