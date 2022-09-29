Dr Vidyashankar is new vice chancellor of VTU

Tenure of incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa had ended on September 23

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 22:40 ist
Dr S Vidyashankar. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, Vice Chancellor Dr S Vidyashankar has been appointed as vice chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, on Thursday, according to an order issued by Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Tenure of incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa had ended on September 23, and was asked by the Governor and Chancellor’s office to continue in office for a month or until appointment of next vice chancellor, whichever was earlier.

Prof Karisiddappa, who was appointed as vice chancellor on September 24, 2016, continued for a second term which ended recently.

The search committee constituted under the provisions of VTU Act 1994, had also recommended names of Anand Deshpande, registrar, VTU and Gopal Mugeraya, director, National Institute of Technology (Goa) for the VTU job.  

Visvesvaraya Technological University
Karnataka
Education

