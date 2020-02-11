Engineering, ITI syllabus to be made industry friendly

The syllabus for engineering and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses would soon be simplified and made relevant to meet industry needs.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Tuesday that the syllabus would be redesigned after taking inputs from industry leaders. He said though plenty of job opportunities were available, the youngsters had no information about them.

“This is why we have set up Youth Centres which will provide information about the job opportunities at the college level.”

The minister said that at present there were more than 9,000 startups in Karnataka and the number was likely to cross 20,000 in the next two-three years.

He said that the state government was committed to providing all necessary support for the growth of startups.