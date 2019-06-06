EWS quota pushes up medical, dental seats by 10%

Medical and dental seat aspirants in the state have some news to cheer as the number of seats at government medical colleges will go up by 10%, thanks to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Officials from the state Department of Medical Education told DH that the seats at government medical and dental colleges will be increased as it has decided to implement EWS quota from 2019-20 academic year.

This 10% quota would result in an increase of 25 seats at each of the government medical and dental colleges in the state, which will add up around 450 more medical seats to the existing pool. However, this 10% EWS is a reservation provided outside the existing seats available at the respective colleges.

Dr P G Girish, the Director State Department of Medical Education said that the quota would be implemented from the current academic year at government colleges.

However, there is no clarity about whether private colleges will make provision for the quota. “EWS is not mandatory for private institutions. However we will discuss the issue with the private college management representatives while discussing the consensual agreement,” added Girish.

Dr Girish said that the approval for additional 10% seats has been already received from Medical Council of India (MCI) as for as undergraduate seats are concerned.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which is the counselling agency in the state is yet to receive communication from the state government regarding EWS.

“We are just an authority to conduct counselling and allot seats. If the candidates opt for seats under 10% EWS quota, they must produce the documents as prescribed by the state government,” said a senior official of KEA.

The sources from the department of medical education said that there will be cut- off/percentile fixed to claim seats under EWS quota. “The qualifying percentile in NEET to claim seat under EWS quota is yet to be decided. A separate notification will be issued in this regard,” said an official.

However, the EWS reservation will be provided separately and not in the existing seats. “No injustice would be caused for other students as this reservation is provided in the additional seats sought by MCI and not for the existing seats,” mentioned Dr Girish.