Ex-employee facing DA case appointed RTI commissioner

The state government on Wednesday filled three vacancies in the Karnataka Information Commission with the appointment of a former government employee, who was chargesheeted by the Lokayukta in a disproportionate assets case, an entrepreneur and a retired IAS officer.

H C Sathyan, an employee with the transport department who was chargesheeted by the Lokayukta for allegedly having assets disproportionate to known sources of income to the extent of 55.15%, has been appointed as the information commissioner, a post equivalent to that of Chief Secretary of the state.

Retired IAS officer Dr S B Bommanahalli and entrepreneur Ravindra Gurunath Dhakappa were the other two candidates selected for the post.

The appointment of Sathyan, who is facing Lokayukta investigation in the DA case, riled officials in the information commission as well as the activists.

“Even if a person was cleared of all the charges, the government should think twice before selecting them to such a high position. Appointing a person who is facing trial in a disproportionate assets case for a decade doesn’t show the government in a good light. Moreover, it damages the core of the Right to Information (RTI) Act,” a senior official said.

Case hearing on June 7

DH reached out to Sathyan to know whether he had obtained a B report. “I am only an accused,” he said before abruptly cutting the call. There was also no reply to any messages sent to him.

As per the information accessed by DH, the third additional district sessions judge, Mysuru, who is hearing the case against Sathyan, has posted it for the next hearing on June 7.

Sathyan had tried to question the proceedings against him in the trial court, a special court and Karnataka High Court by challenging that the sanction issued against him was void. After the high court upheld the sanction, he moved to the Supreme Court. The apex court dismissed his special leave petition in 2017.

